The Chicago Bears are as confident as they can be. Last weekend, they won a big game in thrilling overtime fashion over the rival Green Bay Packers to ensure a playoff spot.

At this point, the Bears are 11-4 and are in first place in the NFC North. In the process, they have secured the No.2 seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

Nobody is as confident about the Bears' potential as their second-year QB Caleb Williams. On Tuesday, Williams boasted about that by addressing the naysayers who doubted him and the team from the jump, per CHGO Bears.

“I was told I’m not a good fit here. Told that Coach and I won’t work. Told I can’t win here.”

Last year, Chicago finished 5-12, last in the NFC North. Also, their then-head coach, Matt Eberflus, was fired after Thanksgiving. One season later, Ben Johnson was hired as head coach, and Chicago hasn't looked this good in years.

Meanwhile, Williams is putting on a show. So far, he has thrown 3,400 yards with 23 touchdowns. Also, he has a QB rating of 89.5.

On Dec. 28, the Bears will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Then, they will close out the regular season against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 4.

The last time the Bears were this good was when Caleb Williams was in high school .

During the 2018 season, Chicago finished 12-4 and won the NFC North. However, they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles, 16-15 in the Wild Card game.

At that time, Williams was a sophomore at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

Before that, the Bears were 11-5 and won the NFC North in 2010. Ultimately, they lost the NFC Championship Game to the Green Bay Packers 21-14.