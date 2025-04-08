The Vegas Golden Knights scored their second win in a row and 47th of the 2024-25 NHL regular season on Sunday after taking down the Vancouver Canucks on the road via a score of 3-2.

The game was tied at 2-2 and felt as though it was headed to overtime with just under four minutes left in regulation. But Vegas forward Victor Olofsson found the back of the net off the assists from William Karlsson and Alex Pietrangelo to put the Golden Knights ahead — for good.

Following the contest, Olofsson appeared to be relieved about not only being able to help his team score a win but also ending his drought after so many tries of late.

“It was nice to get it finally,” Olofsson said (h/t NHL.com independent correspondent Kevin Woodley). “I think I had about 15 chances these last couple games, and it was a perfect play by [Karlsson] skating in up the ice and found me right in front of the net,” Olofsson said. “I know he's a great playmaker and he will definitely find me in the slot, so I just tried to find some open ice, and perfect pass by [Karlsson] and that one I fortunately didn't miss,” added Olofsson, who had five shots on goal versus Vancouver.

Heading into the Canucks game, the 29-year-old Olofsson had nine shots on goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames on the road last Saturday. He was also 0-for-11 in four games before the meeting with Vancouver. On the season, Olofsson has 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points to go along with a plus-14 through 53 games played.

As a team, the Golden Knights absolutely dominated the possession battle against Vancouver. Vegas recorded 35 shots on goal to just 21 by the Canucks. In 5-on-5 situations, the Golden Knights posted a 59.05 Corsi for percentage and a high-danger shots for rate of 55.56 percent.

Vegas, which has already clinched a berth in the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and currently leads the Pacific Division with a total of 102 points on the strength of a 47-22-8 record, will look to sustain its momentum in this coming Tuesday's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver.