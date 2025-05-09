The Colorado Avalanche underwent massive renovations during the 2025 season. They changed their entire goalie room, dealt franchise legend Mikko Rantanen, and were big buyers at the trade deadline. All of that did not net in much, as the Dallas Stars, with Rantanen in tow, eliminated them in the first round. The Avalanche have a lot to do this offseason, potentially including a Martin Necas extension.

The Avalanche picked up Necas, Jack Drury, Brock Nelson, Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, Charlie Coyle, MacKenzie Blackwood, and Scott Wedgewood in trades during the season. Some of those guys will be free agents on July 1, and some are under contract for next season. Regardless, all of those trades did not leave them much else to trade with this offseason. That means their offseason predictions are more based on keeping their current core together.

How will the Avalanche respond to Mikko Rantanen's historic hat trick to eliminate them? This will be a big offseason for Chris MacFarland and Joe Sakic to keep Colorado competitive.

Martin Necas signs a long-term extension with the Avalanche

When the Avalanche traded Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes, they prioritized win-now players over future assets. That landed them Necas, who was incredible during the regular season. In 30 games, he scored 11 goals and added 17 assists playing next to Nathan MacKinnon. Part of the reason the Hurricanes were okay trading him was because they could not agree on a long-term contract. The Avalanche should get out ahead of that this offseason.

Necas is under contract through next season at $6.5 million but needs a new contract for the years after that. He will turn 28 in the first year of his new deal, meaning the Avalanche are getting at least a half-decade of his prime. They could not get a deal done with Rantanen, so they cannot let Necas walk as well.

Necas just finished off his third consecutive season with at least 24 goals. The Avalanche should bet on that number going up significantly with MacKinnon playing center on his line. The Hurricanes had him playing center on a defensive-first team, which limits his offensive production. This could be a $10 million annual contract, if not more.

One of the trade deadline acquisitions re-signs in Colorado

Of all of the players the Avalanche picked before the NHL trade deadline, three of them are unrestricted free agents. Brock Nelson, Ryan Lindgren, and Jimmy Vesey will all hit the open market on July 1. Because of all they gave up for these players, they will keep at least one of those three on a reasonable contract in free agency.

The Avalanche gave up a 2026 first-rounder and their top prospect, Calum Ritchie, for Nelson. Even though he was not strong in the regular season or playoffs, MacFarland may feel pressure to keep him. Nelson scored only six goals and added seven assists in 19 regular-season games and did not score in the postseason. He should be willing to take a short-term deal, considering he is 33 years old, and knows he has a good chance to win a Cup in Colorado.

The Avalanche could also keep Ryan Lindgren, the defenseman they picked up from the New York Rangers. While he is younger than Nelson, he will not be inexpensive. Cale Makar will need a new contract soon, which means they need to find defensemen with low cap hits to fill out their roster. Lindgren may not be that guy.

Brad Marchand heads to the Mile High City

One of the most surprising trade deadline moves this year was the Boston Bruins trading Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers. That fit has worked out well, outside of the obvious rat connection, but may not be a long-term relationship. The Panthers have to re-sign Sam Bennett, which could take up all of their cap space. That leaves the door open for the Avalanche to bring in Marchand and improve their depth.

With Ross Colton, Miles Wood, Drury, and Logan O'Connor in the bottom six already, they have a solid core but could use a spark. The Avalanche would not be able to pay Marchand top dollar, which he may want and probably could find. But if he is looking for a chance to win a Cup, Colorado could be his landing spot.