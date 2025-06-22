The Colorado Avalanche are hoping for better results in the 2025-26 season after losing to the Dallas Stars in the first round. Ultimately, the Avalanche may have trouble doing it through free agency, as they currently have $1.2 million in cap space. Because of that, the Avs need to finesse some trades to open up some cap space. A defensive player like Andrew Peeke is the Avalanche's most realistic trade acquisition in the 2025 NHL offseason and would give them the last piece they need.

There were so many questions after Colorado blew a third-period lead in Game 7 against the Dallas Stars to bow out of the first round. Notably, how could the Avalanche collapse so easily? Here was a team that led 2-0 in the third period with over 14 minutes to go.

Then, the snowball effect happened.

Colorado allowed a goal to Mikko Rantanen, and then, with just under seven minutes left, allowed him to put one into the net again. Sadly, the Avalanche could not bounce back, and they fell after allowing a power-play goal to Wyatt Johnston before Rantanen sunk them with an empty-net goal to complete the hat trick.

Some might attribute this to poor goaltending. While Mackenzie Blackwood struggled in this game, allowing three goals on 18 shots, he was not the biggest issue. Instead, the defense was unable to reach their coverage areas and gave Rantanen too much space. Because of this, it gave the star too many chances to snipe at his old team.

With the loss to the Stars a distant memory, the Avalanche need to find a player on the right side of the defense. Colorado has already covered the offense, especially after extending Brock Nelson. So far, the Avs have only signed five defensemen for the upcoming season. Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Samuel Girard, Josh Manson, and Keaton Middleton are all signed, but the front office still must decide whether to promote a defenseman from the lower levels or make a trade. Getting a core defender through a trade acquisition might be the next best move.

Andrew Peeke is the trade acquisition Colorado needs in 2025 NHL offseason

Andrew Peeke is not going to score much. However, he can defend and would be a very valuable piece. Peeke is coming off a season where he had one goal and 16 assists. But what he lacks in offense, he can make up for in other categories. For example, he is an effective shot blocker, as he blocked 126 shots last season. Peeke also leveled 105 hits upon opponents.

Peeke did not have the best season with the Boston Bruins. Yet, it was not that long ago that he was very effective for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 2022-23 season was a shining example, as Peeke had 180 hits and 197 blocked shots. Moreover, he had 191 hits and 169 blocked shots in the season before that.

This is something the Avalanche need, as they were only 24th in blocked shots during the season. Unfortunately, there were too many mistakes and breakdowns on defense. Someone like Peeke could help remedy that, especially if the Avs are to put him in a bottom-three defensive pairing.

What Avalanche can send

The Avalanche would not have to send much. However, the main goal would be to get Boston to cover at least 50 percent of the salary to help Colorado with the cost. The Bruins have 26 million in cap space, so they could afford to take some of this on, especially if the Avs are to send a draft pick.

In this case, the Avalanche could send a fourth-round draft pick and potentially a fourth-line player on offense to offset the cost. The goal would be to fill out the roster with the defender Colorado needs. Overall, Andrew Peeke fits the bill of the grit the Avalanche need to beat teams like the Stars.

Colorado could also get creative and add Parker Kelly or Jack Drury to that deal. It's worth noting that Kelly will be an unrestricted free agent and Drury will be a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 season concludes. Charlie Coyle and Martin Necas are also currently unsigned, and the Avalanche will not be able to re-sign either unless they shed cap.

In the unlikely event that the Avs decide to part ways with one of them, then they could be the beneficiaries of a lot more than just Peeke. Colorado could likely get a first and second-round pick in addition to Peeke if it decides to go bold and trade Coyle or Necas. For now, the Avalanche must make the best of whatever trade acquisition they can get in the NHL offseason.