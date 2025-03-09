The Boston Bruins are looking to the future after completing multiple moves prior to NHL's Trade Deadline. The Bruins have struggled throughout the 2024-25 season and they are a long shot to make the playoffs. As a result, general manager Don Sweeney was in a sell mode at the deadline.

The biggest move was trading captain Brad Marchand to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The Bruins received a future second-round pick for Marchand that could turn into a first-round selection. That trade has upset the Boston fan base because Marchand was the heart and soul of the team and the 36-year-old was moved to the team that eliminated the Bruins from the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

The Bruins also traded veteran center Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche for center Casey Middlestadt. The Avs are hoping that Coyle's veteran presence will help them to a peak effort once the team starts playing postseason hockey.

The Bruins also traded defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for center prospect Fraser Minten and a 2026 first-round pick. Forward Justin Brazeau was traded to the Minnesota Wild for for center Jakob Lauko and center Marat Khusnutdinov.

Coyle brings experience to Avs, while Middlestadt hopes to thrive in Boston

Coyle has size, strength, great hockey sense and the skill to come up with key plays at big moments. The 33-year-old Coyle is completing his 13th season in the NHL, and he spent half his career with the Minnesota Wild before moving on to the Bruins during the 2018-19 season.

The 6-3, 215-pound Coyle had his most productive offensive season a year ago when he scored 25 goals and added 35 assists. The Bruins were hoping Coyle would build off that season in 2024-25, but that has not been the case. He had just 15 goals and 7 assists at the time of the trade.

In addition to his stats, Coyle is capable of holding on to the puck in the offensive zone and waiting for his teammates to get open. He uses his big body to wall off defenders and that can lead to frustration by his opponents.

He is also a solid defensive player and that will be an asset in the postseason.

Middlestadt is completing his eighth season in the NHL. He spent his first 6-plus seasons with the Buffalo Sabres before he was moved to the Colorado Avalanche at last year's trade deadline.

The 26-year-old was a first-round draft pick for the Sabres in 2017. He had an excellent season last year when he scored 18 goals and added 39 assists while playing for Buffalo and Colorado.

Middlestadt had his most productive season in 2022-23 when he scored 15 goals and added 44 assists. Middlestadt has played on the power play during his career and while he has not been dominant with the man advantage, he has netted 18 power play goals and 44 man-advantage assists.

Grading the Coyle-Middlestadt trade

Both players will have to make serious adjustments with their new teams, but once they get used to their new surroundings, it could be positive for both players.

Coyle is a Boston area native and playing for the Bruins was ideal for him. He had an excellent 2023-24 season, but he was never comfortable this year. The Bruins struggled throughout the season and so did Coyle.

Now he gets a chance to play for one of the most talented teams in the league. He will not have the pressure of playing at home, and he should be an ideal fit as the team's No. 3 center

Give the Avs a grade of B-plus for the Coyle acquisition.

Middlestadt comes back to the Eastern Conference. He did not thrive out west, but he may be able to regain his comfort level as he gets used to playing in Boston.

While playing for the Sabres, the Bruins saw plenty of Middlestadt. The fact that they wanted him on their team is a strong compliment. The Bruins would like to give Middlestadt a chance to get some power play opportunities, per general manager Don Sweeney.

“Can he play a little different role in our environment with more opportunity? And Casey might be, hopefully, the next example of that,” Sweeney said.

He has legitimate offensive skill, and it could be a very solid move if the 6-1, 215-poun Middlestadt can get off to a noteworthy start.

Give the Bruins a grade of B for for the Middlestadt acquisition.