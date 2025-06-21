The NHL offseason is upon us, and with free agency right around the corner, teams are beginning to develop their plans for the next few months. As for the Columbus Blue Jackets, it looks like they will be making an effort to keep one of their key free agents in town, as they have reportedly begun contract negotiations with defenseman Dante Fabbro.

The Blue Jackets scooped Fabbro up off waivers from the Nashville Predators early last season, and he ended up putting together the best year of his career. As a result, Columbus wants to do what they can to keep him in town, and it has resulted in them discussing a potential extension with Fabbro before he potentially hits the open market.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets have started contract negotiations with defenseman Dante Fabbro on a new deal,” David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported. “Despite reports suggesting a deal may be on the horizon, two separate sources told TFP talks have just begun, and a deal is not yet close,”

Blue Jackets hoping to keep Dante Fabbro in town

Article Continues Below
More Blue Jackets News
Ivan Provorov (center), Dante Fabbro, and Elvis Merzlikins with blue jackets logo in the background. Blue JAcket free agency, blue jackets nightmare, NHL free agency
Blue Jackets’ nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·
Dmitri Voronkov in the center, Henri Jokiharju and Jeff Skinner on the outsides, blue jackets, blue jackets dream, blue jackets free agency, nhl free agency
Blue Jackets’ dream scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·
Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (23) skates with the puck wearing late Johnny Gaudreau jersey number during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Blue Jackets’ Sean Monahan gets emotional surprise with Bill Masterton winChristopher Hennessy ·
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) looks up the ice in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre
Why Blue Jackets must trade Elvis Merzlikins in 2025 offseasonMichael Whitaker ·
Dmitri Voronkov with questions marks around him. Dmitri Voronkov, Blue Jackets, Free agency
3 best Dmitri Voronkov destinations in 2025 restricted free agencyBryan Logan ·
James van Riemsdyk with question marks around him, blue jackets, nhl free agency, free agent, James van Riemsdyk
3 best James van Riemsdyk destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyBryan Logan ·
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro (15) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Nationwide Arena.
Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

Fabbro played in 62 games for the Blue Jackets last season, racking up nine goals and 17 assists, giving him 26 total points, which was a career high. Given how he quickly stepped up and became a contributor on their defense, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Columbus wants to keep Fabbro in town, as he's only 27 years old, meaning he could become a key part of their future.

Given that he is fresh off the most impressive campaign of his career, though, Fabbro could opt to test the open market and see if he could get more money from another team across the league. The Blue Jackets are going to do their best to give him an offer that he wants to accept before he can hit free agency, though, and it will be worth keeping tabs on them to see if they are successful in their quest.