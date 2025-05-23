The Columbus Blue Jackets were one of the big surprises of the 2024-25 NHL campaign, shattering preseason expectations by hanging around the Eastern Conference playoff picture for most of the year.

Although it ended in disappointment, and a tight fourth place finish in the Metropolitan Division, there's belief in Ohio that the roster can take the next step in 2025-26 — and general manager Don Waddell is willing to do what it takes to make that true.

The Jackets have made both of their first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft available for trade, Waddell confirmed to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers earlier this week.

“Yes. 100 percent,” the executive told Scheig when asked if both picks are available in the right deal.

Columbus enters June's draft with the No. 14 and No. 20 overall selections. The former was won in the draft lottery, while the latter was acquired from the Minnesota Wild last November in the trade that sent David Jiricek to the State of Hockey.

This is the first time since 2020 that the Blue Jackets haven't held a top-six pick; they selected Cayden Lindstrom fourth in 2024, Adam Fantilli third in 2023, Jiricek sixth in 2022 and Kent Johnson fifth in 2021.

Blue Jackets GM has some decisions to make this summer

The Jackets finished ninth place in the Eastern Conference in 2024-25, managing to win 40 games in a season for the first time since 2018-19. Following a full rebuild over the past six seasons, only Zach Werenski and Boone Jenner remain on the roster.

What Columbus has done is built a great prospect pool — one of the best in the league — that should continue to pay dividends in the future. The team has a shade over $18 million in projected cap space, per Puck Pedia, but there are multiple players who need new contracts.

The most pressing is Ivan Provorov, who has expressed his desire to stay in Ohio but is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Dante Fabbro will also be a UFA, and Waddell confirms that both players are hoping to stick around.

“They are both willing to talk and both want to stay here,” Waddell told Scheig. “Both players told me at the exit interviews that they want to be Blue Jackets. So we’re going to see everything possibly that makes sense for both sides.”

The others UFAs on the roster include James van Riemsdyk, Luke Kunin, Sean Kuraly, Christian Fischer, Justin Danforth, Kevin Labanc and Jack Johnston.

That is a laundry list of players, and it's obvious that Waddell won't be able to retain them all. He'll also be looking to add to the roster on either the trade market or through free agency this summer.

“Let’s see how things transpire again. I haven’t had a good chance to sit down with [head coach] Dean Evason and go through all the guys,” Waddell said. “I can’t tell you for sure what's going to happen but we’ll certainly talk about [every player] for sure.”

The executive also told Scheig he doesn't anticipate buying out any players this offseason, meaning Elvis Merzlikins should be back as one of the two goaltenders in 2025-26 unless he is traded.

It's certainly going to be an interesting offseason in Columbus, and the work continues for Waddell to make this roster a playoff caliber one for the first time since 2019-20.