No fan expects the Chicago White Sox to be very competitive, if at all, for the 2026 MLB season, although they have at least been building from the ground up and are taking baby steps as a franchise towards improvement.

Their start to the 2026 season could not go any worse, as they have lost their first three games of the 2026 regular season campaign by a total run differential of -19 in a series sweep at the hands of the reigning NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers, with the White Sox losing 9-7 in the series finale.

There is no shame in losing to the Brewers, as even with roster turnover, they manage to find a way to stay competitive year after year. And Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy certainly believes that the White Sox are meant for bigger and better things, being in the infancy stage of their competitive journey.

“I'm so proud of our guys. It's not easy, the ups and downs and the emotions of the game. And there's some talent on the other side. Mark my words right now: That Chicago White Sox team will be something to be reckoned with in that division,” Murphy said after the game, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

White Sox have a bright future

All this losing will be for vain if they do not develop young players to try and carry the torch moving forward. The good news is that the White Sox have a few quality young players, with the likes of Colson Montgomery, Shane Smith, and Kyle Teel all drawing rave reviews from talent evaluators.

The White Sox don't look like they're there quite yet, but Murphy is doing the smart thing by investing stocks early in this squad. By 2027 is when they're likely to be a much fiercer team to face.