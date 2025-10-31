The Dallas Stars have built a serious Stanley Cup contender, mostly through the draft. Trading for Mikko Rantanen was supposed to be the final piece, but they lost in the Western Conference Final again last year. But they still believe in their core, evidenced by the massive extension Thomas Harley just signed. But cap space is running out, which could mean the Stars trade Jason Robertson before the 2026-27 season begins.

Rumors indicated that Robertson was on the market last summer after dealing with some injuries. He came alive in the second half, finishing with 35 goals and 80 points. He is in the final year of his contract and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. Robertson, however, is one year away from unrestricted free agency, meaning he will want a long-term contract now.

The Stars will have the space to sign Robertson, but won't be able to have the strong depth they currently sport if they sign him. Plus, they would get a haul for the budding superstar. Which teams should call Dallas if Jason Robertson is available?

The Rangers make a big splash

Last year, the Rangers missed the playoffs in a catastrophic season following a Presidents' Trophy campaign. Firing Peter Laviolette and hiring Mike Sullivan has not solved all of the problems yet, but they could sneak into the dance if they figure out their MSG problems. In the offseason, Artemi Panarin could leave in free agency and leave a big hole in the top six. If that happens, Jason Robertson could head to Broadway.

The Rangers have been shopping top prospect Brennan Othmann in trade conversations recently. He would have to be a part of the Robertson trade, even considering his struggles at the NHL level. Add in the 2026 first-round pick and young center Noah Laba, and this trade could be done.

The Robertson package will be similar to the Matthew Tkachuk trade that sent him from the Calgary Flames to the Florida Panthers in 2022. That was Jonathan Huberdeau, a veteran who needed a new contract; MacKenzie Weegar, a young defenseman; a mid-tier prospect, and a first-round pick.

The Chicago Blackhawks pair Jason Robertson with Connor Bedard

The best Jason Robertson trade destinations will include young centers who can create a great one-two punch for a generation. That is the Chicago Blackhawks with 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard. As the generational prospect finally breaks through, they can give him one of the best wingers in the league to play with. Once again, it costs a lot, but that's because former 100-point players don't always hit the market.

The Blackhawks should hold onto the 2026 first-round pick, as it could be a Gavin McKenna lottery ticket. Defensive prospect Kevin Korchinski and a 2027 first-round pick would be the starting place. The Blackhawks have plenty of space to pay both Robertson and Bedard for a long time. They also just extended Ryan Donato, who would be a great fit to finish the line.

The Blackhawks have been largely irrelevant for the entire 2020s. Robertson would immediately legitimize their offense in a crowded Western Conference playoff race.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are here to stay

Last year, the Columbus Blue Jackets nearly made the playoffs with the entire hockey world rooting them on. Playing for their late teammate Johnny Gaudreau, they finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with last-place expectations. They added some veteran depth in the offseason, but no one to push their offense over the top. Jason Robertson would be the perfect fit.

Michigan State freshman and Blue Jackets' top prospect Cayden Lidstrom would be Dallas' top target in this trade. Columbus may be unwilling to move him, but Robertson does take away from some of Lidstrom's growth potential in the lineup. That would decrease the price for the rest of the trade for Columbus. They could get away with a second and a fourth-round pick to complete the deal.

The Stars may trade Jason Robertson after this season, especially if they fall short of the Stanley Cup Final once again. If they do, these three teams should be calling Dallas immediately to land the elite winger. Can they figure out the contract to keep the band together? Or will the trade go down?