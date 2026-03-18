In another surprising twist in what has already been a topsy-turvy offseason, the Miami Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle and a fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for three draft selections.

Many were caught off guard by Waddle's move to Denver, especially since he had another productive year in Miami, tallying 64 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns. No one expected him to be shipped out.

For NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho, the addition of the 27-year-old wide receiver has made the Broncos even more dangerous, even making a bold declaration on “Speakeasy.”

“The Broncos are the best team in the AFC going into this upcoming season. Because at receiver, the Broncos probably got you beat, whoever you are in the AFC,” said Acho.

“Play-caller outside of the (Kansas City) Chiefs, Broncos probably got you beat, whoever you are in the AFC. Cornerback, the Broncos, for sure, got you beat, whoever you are in the AFC. The secondary, with (Talanoa) Hufanga coming back, the Broncos likely got you beat, whoever you are in the AFC. With Nik Bonitto there, outside of the Houston Texans, as far as the defensive line, the Broncos got you beat, whoever you are in the AFC.”

"The Broncos are the best team in the AFC going into next season" – @EmmuelAcho makes a STRONG declaration about the Denver Broncos coming into week 1 of the 2026 NFL season JOIN US LIVE RIGHT NOW, HOLLYWOOD BROWN IS JOINING US ➡️ https://t.co/f4H3dQB55c pic.twitter.com/Mw75164l1i — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) March 18, 2026

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Acho stressed that, as of now, the Broncos and the Texans have the best rosters in the AFC.

Waddle will join a receiving crew that already features Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr.

Waddle should adjust easily in Denver, as he is reunited with Pat Surtain II, his good friend since their college days at Alabama.

While Acho, who had a brief playing career in the NFL, has made head-scratching comments, it is hard to blame him for being high on the Broncos. After all, they made it to the AFC Championship Game last season, and they could be a few pieces away from reclaiming the Vince Lombardi Trophy.