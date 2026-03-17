Last season at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill made one of the biggest splashes in recent memory when he acquired star forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes and signed him to a multi-year extension. Rantanen then haunted his former Colorado Avalanche teammates in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring a hat trick in the decisive Game 7 to help his new club advance.

This season, the Stars have aspirations of getting over the hump and returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2020. While they didn't make any major splashes at the deadline this time around, they added a pair of complementary pieces they feel will aid in that goal.

Defenseman Tyler Myers was acquired from the lowly Vancouver Canucks, who are the lowest-ranked team in the Western Conference. In return, the Stars sent a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round selection in the 2029 NHL Draft back to the Canucks.

Additionally, the Stars picked up forward Michael Bunting, who was the runner-up for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's top rookie for the 2021-22 season while with the Toronto Maple Leafs, from the Nashville Predators. In return, the Stars sent Seattle’s third round pick in 2026, which was previously acquired in June of 2025.

According to Nill, they wanted to keep up with the challenge of other top teams in their division like the Avalanche and Minnesota Wild.

“I think all of the teams in our division made great moves, including ourselves,” Nill said. “All of these teams have great coaches, great players, great management. That’s why these teams are where they’re at, but that’s the exciting part of this — and a great challenge for us.”

Additionally, Nill wanted to reward his players not only for their strong season, but also to add depth to their roster as they run the gauntlet of the packed schedule over the next few weeks.

“I’m really concerned about the schedule as we move forward,” Nill said. “We’re playing every second day for the next 4-6 weeks. We needed to add some depth, and I also wanted to give a boost to the players.”

Tyler Myers, Michael Bunting add key depth to an already deep Stars team

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Myers and Bunting already have over 100 combined games of NHL experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and both players are also looking to win their first Stanley Cup ring. With the Stars, they may have found their best opportunity to do so.

“Getting traded is never fun, you’re leaving a team that you got close to, but when you get traded to a team that’s really in the hunt, it excites you,” Bunting said, via NHL.com. “I definitely had a smile on my face when I heard it was Dallas.”

Bunting is a scrappy forward who not only provides scoring depth but also packs a physical punch, and isn't afraid to stick up for teammates. Essentially, he's the perfect kind of depth playoff forward that can make an impact while not getting most of the attention.

As far as Myers goes, his size alone makes him a physically intimidating player. For a team already not short on both size and talent, Myers is hoping to add to it.

“Already a lot of talent, already a lot of size,” Myers said, via NHL.com. “I know how good of a team Dallas already is. For me, I'm just coming in to work as hard as I can and help in any way. We feel very fortunate to join a team like this and I'm definitely not going to take it for granted. I'm going to come to the rink every day just like I have in the years past and approach it the same way and try to get better every day.”

Additionally, Myers has now made history as being the first native Texan to suit up for the Stars, adding to a specific homecoming feeling.

“Feels good, change of scenery,” Myers said. “I'm sure you guys know, I was born in Texas, I have some family ties still in Texas. That was very exciting for us and one of the reasons why Dallas was a preference. We are so excited to be joining the team and an already great time. Very excited to get back down south again.”

The Stars still have aspirations to not only advance deep into the postseason, but to once again claim home ice advantage throughout the playoffs. They've lost in three consecutive Western Conference Finals and are hoping to rectify that. With the additions of Myers and Bunting, they're one step closer to making it happen.