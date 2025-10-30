Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill has once again secured the long-term future of a player he clearly sees as a foundational piece for the foreseeable future, as defenseman Thomas Harley agreed to an eight-year contract extension that keeps him a member of the team through 2034.

His new contract includes a $10.59 million salary cap hit, automatically making him the highest-paid defenseman on the roster and second-highest paid Stars player overall behind Mikko Rantanen, who agreed to an eight-year, $96 million deal shortly after his acquisition from the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

Harley was eligible to become an arbitration-worthy restricted free agent at the end of this season, which was the final year of a two-year bridge-style contract that included a $4 million salary cap hit.

Thanks to what he's been able to accomplish for the Stars in recent seasons, they felt strongly enough about his long-term future with the team to ensure he'll spend nearly the next decade wearing a Stars jersey.

“This extension is well deserved,” Nill said, via NHL.com. “Thomas has proven to be one of the top defensemen in our league, and his ability to step up in Miro Heiskanen's absence was an important part of our team maintaining its pace throughout last season. We're looking forward to seeing him anchor our blueline alongside Miro for many years to come.”

His teammates are thrilled for him, as Tyler Seguin said the extension was one of the coolest things he's seen.

“It was one of the coolest signings I have seen,” Seguin said via NHL.com. “We had heard rumblings, but before the game it was on NHL Network on the TV and we were all over there — so it was a very loud pregame and it was pretty happy. He definitely got a little red, but he’s a great player and I am proud of him, so that is great.”

Harley has skated in 10 games this season for the Stars thus far, and has tallied a goal while adding seven assists. His 22:54 average ice time per game is second overall on the team behind Heiskanen. His plus-minus rating needs a bit of work, as he's currently ranked a -3.

Thomas Harley has become a staple on Stars' blue line

The Stars made Harley the 19th overall selection in 2019 while he was playing with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL. He would eventually make his debut with the Stars in the 2021-22 NHL season after playing two seasons for the American Hockey League affiliate Texas Stars.

While he would play 66 games with the Texas Stars the following season, he would cement his status as a regular on the Stars blue line in 2023-24 by appearing in 79 games.

This past season in 2024-25, Harley reached career highs in both goals (16) and assists (34) and points (50). He also established a new career-high in average ice time with 23:22 per game. Additionally, he scored the series game-winning goal in overtime in the Western Conference Semifinal against the Winnipeg Jets, punching the Stars' ticket to the Western Conference Final for the third straight season.

Dallas Stars grade: A-

Article Continues Below

The Stars did what they had to do, signing arguably their most important defenseman to a long-term contract and ensuring that he'll be a member of the team through the prime of his career.

Harley has proven himself worthy of the contract, not only eating up plenty of ice time per game but also demonstrating an ability to play at a high level in all situations. At only 24 years old, he's going to continue getting better as he enters his prime. Still, it is a relatively high AAV for a defenseman, stopping Dallas from getting a perfect grade.

Thomas Harley grade: A

Harley made it clear that he values being a member of a club that prioritizes the importance of respect and kindness as well as winning.

“The culture that’s been built here, it’s one of respect and kindness and winning,” Harley said via NHL.com. “The group we have here is great and it’s going to continue to be great, so I’m excited to be here.”

Naturally, the massive new salary that Harley will be earning every season for the next eight years is a win for him as well. He cashed in by becoming the second highest paid player on the team, more than doubling his current salary of $4.5 million.

The contract also takes him until the age of 32 when he'll be eligible to sign a new contract. If he continues his high level of play, he could potentially cash in yet again.

It's clear that Harley enjoys being a member of the Stars, and with his contract extension out of the way, he can now focus on hockey and trying to help the Stars not only return to the Stanley Cup Final for what would be the first time since 2020, but capture their first championship since 1999.