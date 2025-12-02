The Pittsburgh Penguins had three first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft. One of those picks was used to select forward Will Horcoff. The University of Michigan product showed promise as a potential middle-six forward at the NHL level. This season, though, the Wolverines star has shown he may be more than a secondary player.

Horcoff has stormed out of the gate for Michigan, which is currently No. 1 in the nation. The Penguins draft pick is a major reason for this success. He has 18 goals and 26 points in 18 games for the Wolverines. His play has drawn consideration for the Heisman Trophy of college hockey, the Hobey Baker Award.

“He's also now in a four-way tie for the national lead in points with two of his teammates (TJ Hughes and Michael Hage), as well as (Detroit Red Wings prospect Max Plante). He does trail Plante and his brother, Zam, in points per game, but the old saying goes that ‘Hobey Loves Goals' and the fact that Horcoff is averaging one per game means he's arguably the No. 1 guy in the race now,” Elite Prospects columnist Ryan Lambert wrote of Horcoff's candidacy for the award.

Article Continues Below

Horcoff's performance in the collegiate circuit should serve as a point of hope among fans. The Penguins prospect is showing he can compete among the best players in the nation. This is no small feat, either, considering the increased competition following a mass migration of Canadian junior players to the NCAA over the summer.

Whether the Wolverines star can keep this going remains to be seen. For now, at least, Horcoff is making a case for himself to be included among the best players in the country. If this is a sign of things to come, the Penguins are certainly looking forward to the future.