The Dallas Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL through the early stages of this season. It's no surprise, considering that they are three-time reigning Western Conference finalists. With stars such as Mikko Rantanen, Jason Robertson, and Thomas Harley, it's easy to see why they've done so well. Next season, these stars will get to take center stage at one of the NHL's premier in-season events.

The Stars will be hosting a game as part of the 2027 NHL Stadium Series, Commissioner Gary Bettman announced before Monday Night Football on ESPN. This game will take place at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Their opponent was not immediately announced, and will be revealed at a later date.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones announce the 2027 NHL Stadium Series will be hosted by the Dallas Stars at AT&T Stadium ⭐ pic.twitter.com/1asDMLouG8 — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2025

The NHL Stadium Series — not to be confused with the league's maiden outdoor event, the Winter Classic — began in 2014 with three games that year. However, the Stadium Series has usually been a one-game-a-season affair since its inception.

Back in March, the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets faced off in the event at Buckeye Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. This year, the Tampa Bay Lightning will play host to the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium for another Stadium Series installment.

The Stars have not partipated in the Stadium Series themselves. However, they have hosted an outdoor game before. They took on the Nashville Predators at the Cotton Bowl in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. The Stars won that game by a score of 4-2.

“Hosting the NHL Stadium Series with the Dallas Stars is another great example of the vision we’ve always had for what AT&T Stadium could be beyond football,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a press release about the event. “The game will be another proud moment for us and being able to provide a world class fan and team experience in partnership with two outstanding organizations, the NHL and the Stars, will be very special.”