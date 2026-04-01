The Dallas Stars have struggled as of late despite being one of the NHL's best teams. Dallas has young stars such as Wyatt Johnston making a major impact, but the results have not gone their way recently. Head coach Glen Gulutzan watched as his team lost its seventh game over its last nine contests on Tuesday night.

The Stars fell behind the Boston Bruins 2-0 in the first period on Tuesday. Unfortunately, they were unable to climb out of that hole. Viktor Arvidsson scored a hat trick, and David Pastrnak provided three assists in a 6-3 win at home. After the game, Gulutzan made a clear demand to his players during his postgame media availability.

“We gotta find our own game from our own motivation and not look at the standings to get it. It should come from internal drive. If you gotta light your fire by an external source, it only will burn briefly. So we gotta find it within ourselves to get it going,” the Stars head coach said, via team beat writer Robert Tiffin.

Dallas is falling behind the eight ball in the race for the Central Division crown. They trail the Colorado Avalanche by eight points for the top spot. Additionally, the Avalanche have two games in hand over Dallas.

The Stars will need to pull themselves together with just seven games remaining in the regular season. With this in mind, perhaps it's a good thing the team has an off day before retaking the ice. Dallas returns to action on Thursday when they face the Winnipeg Jets at home.