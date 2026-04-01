JJ Redick has been every bit as good a head coach as the Los Angeles Lakers had envisioned when they hired him to replace Darvin Ham prior to the start of the 2024-25 season. He now has 100 career wins as a head coach under his belt, with the Lakers securing their second-consecutive 50-win season under Redick's watch with a 127-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

This is the first time the Lakers have won 50 games in back-to-back seasons since Phil Jackson was the head coach of the team. (They last accomplished the feat in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.) Redick was then made known of this fact in his postgame presser, which led to him shutting down the notion that he deserves to be mentioned alongside some of the best coaches in Lakers history, Jackson and Pat Riley included.

“I don’t deserve to be mentioned along with Phil or Pat or any of those guys. I've got a lot left to accomplish for sure,” Redick said, via @ohnohedidnt24 on X (formerly Twitter).

JJ Redick on back to back 50 win seasons: "Don’t deserve to be mentioned along with Phil or Pat or any of those guys. I've got a lot left to accomplish for sure" pic.twitter.com/Ctk2qAB91A — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 1, 2026

Redick then credited his coaching staff for helping him and the Lakers accomplish this feat, chalking up their success to continuity.

“I've had the same staff, for the most part, both years. We are resilient and we are resolved,” Redick added.

Can Lakers find playoff success under JJ Redick?

The Lakers will now move to the next step of their progression under Redick, and that is finding playoff success. Last year, in Redick's playoff debut as a head coach, LA got handed a very decisive five-game series defeat by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This year, the Lakers have a better roster; Deandre Ayton has helped solve their big-man problems to end last season, while Luka Doncic has been playing at an MVP level, especially in the month of March. And if they manage to hit the right matchups in the playoffs, they might be able to go deep into the playoffs this year.