The New York Yankees began the 2026 campaign with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon on the injured list and Luis Gil in the minor leagues, so there was always a chance the pitching staff could wobble. Aaron Boone's collection of hurlers have found solid ground through the first two series of the season. Actually, that is a massive understatement. Following another Max Fried gem, the Yankees achieved stunning MLB history.

New York earned a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night and have now allowed just three runs through its first five games. Only the 1943 St. Louis Cardinals have matched such an accomplishment, according to renowned MLB researcher Sarah Langs. What is most impressive is that this squad has not even had its home opener yet. Enthusiastic and optimistic early-season crowds are having no effect on Yankees pitchers.

Fried has been particularly dominant on the mound. He has surrendered just five hits in 13 1/3 scoreless innings in 2026. The left-handed ace is setting the tone, but New York is collectively suffocating opposing hitters. American League Wild Card Series hero Cam Schlittler allowed only one hit and struck out eight batters in his season debut, while Will Warren and Ryan Weathers gave up a combined two runs in 8 2/3 innings of work.

Relievers Camilo Doval, Jake Bird, Tim Hill and Brent Headrick have all registered at least three scoreless appearances, and closer David Bednar converted both of his save opportunities. While it is obviously far too early to get excited, the Yankees deserve loads of credit for stifling two ostensibly capable offenses on the West Coast.

This franchise's identity will continue to revolve around future Hall of Famer and three-time MVP Aaron Judge, but elite pitching, if it holds, would be a potential cure for New York's recent playoff heartbreak.