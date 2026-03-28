The Dallas Stars have a big game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, as the franchise hopes to remain atop the Western Conference. Leading up to the contest, the organization made an official announcement regarding Mikko Rantanen's injury status.

Dallas shared on X that the 29-year-old forward is officially being activated off the IR. One of the club's top players is returning to action just in time to begin ramping up for the upcoming postseason.

“We have activated Mikko Rantanen off of IR,” announced the Stars.

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.