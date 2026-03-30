The Dallas Stars are currently sitting in second place in the Central Division, and could be lined up to face the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. Still, they have been dealing with injuries, such as the injury to the Stars' forward Roope Hintz.

Now, there is an update on the injury to Hintz, as well as Radek Faksa, provided by head coach Glen Gulutzan, according to NHL.com

“There's probably a chance more for Roope before the regular season ends than there is for ‘Faks,' but there's a chance for both,” Gulutzan said. “But Roope's probably trending quicker than Radek. … It's just nice to see them, that they have a time frame to come back before the playoffs.”

Hintz has played just one game since the Olympic break, playing in a March 6 game against the Colorado Avalanche, but having to leave the game with an injury after just 11:26 of ice time. He has been a solid part ofthe offense this year when on the ice. Hintz has 15 goals and 29 assists in 53 games. That places him fifth on the team in points. The forward has also been a vital part of the powerplay, finding the back of the net six times while adding 13 helpers.

Meanwhile, Faksa has not played since the Olympic break and was hurt during the Olympics. He has not been as impactful as Hintz, with just two goals and 15 assists this year.

The Stars have just eight games left in the regular season, and will finish the season on the road in Buffalo on April 15.

At 44-18-12 on the year, the Stars are in second place in their division, and six points behind the Avalanche for the top spot in the Central Division. They return to the ice against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.