The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the search for a new general manager. The Maple Leafs have fired Brad Treliving and have begun the search for a new GM. One name that was coming up was an executive for the Dallas Stars.

Now, that name needs to be taken off the list for the Maple Leafs, as the Stars have given an extension to general manager Jim Nill, per hockey insider Elliotte Friedman.

While details of the contract have not been given for Nill, he will no longer be in the running for the job in Toronto. The Stars' GM has been highly successful in the front office, including in his role as a general manager.

After his playing career ended, he joined the Ottawa Senators as an amateur scout in the ealry 1990's. He would then join the Detroit Red Wings front office in the summer of 1994. He worked as a scout, general manager of the Adirondack Red Wings, and an assistant GM in his time with the Wings, helping them win four Stanley Cups in his time.

In April 2013, he was hired as the general manager of the Stars and made some big moves immediately. They would pay off in the long run. Since his first full season in 2013-14, the Stars have missed the playoffs just four times. Further, they have advanced to the Western Conference Finals three straight years and played for the Stanley Cup in 2020. He has not won a Cup with the Stars, but has been named the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year three times.

Now, the Leafs will have to look elsewhere for a new GM. It has been a miserable season for Toronto, as they are 32-30-13 on the season. They return to the ice on Thursday to visit the San Jose Sharks.