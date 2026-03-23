The Dallas Stars are working toward a berth for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas is one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and a win on Sunday would have seen them officially clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, young star forward Wyatt Johnston helped his team's cause with a moment that went down in the franchise history books.

The Golden Knights were leading 1-0 in the first period on Sunday. However, they took a penalty that put Dallas on the man advantage around the halfway mark. On the ensuing powerplay, Johnston tied the game on a goal that featured some nifty puck movement from the Stars.

AND THAT'S HISTORY FOR WYATT JOHNSTON! pic.twitter.com/9fdZiqvoRB — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 22, 2026

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As mentioned, this is a historic goal for Johnston and the Stars. The 22-year-old has passed Dino Ciccarelli for the most powerplay goals in franchise history, according to NHL Public Relations. This does take into account the history of the Minnesota North Stars, the team preceding the Stars in the franchise's lineage.

Johnston is one of the best young players in the NHL. With his goal on Sunday, he now has 38 goals and 75 points in 70 games. He is on track to socre 40 goals for the first time in his career. And he is also one of the more clutch players in the league, with 18 goals and 32 points in 56 playoff games.

The Stars will certainly need Johnston's postseason performance to rise to the occasion again this spring. Though they did not clinch a spot on Sunday, Dallas is very much on the road to the postseason. Johnston figures to play a key role in their upcoming Stanley Cup push.