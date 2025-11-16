The injury bug continues to bite the Phoenix Suns. When the Suns lost Grayson Allen in Thursday's game, the right quad injury came out of nowhere. The official report is a right quad contusion, according to AZCentral's Duane Rankin.

It occurred when Allen appeared to bump knees or legs with an Indiana Pacers player. He was quickly rushed to the locker room, and it felt as if no one knew he had exited the game.

Granted, the Suns were clobbering the Pacers, winning by 35 in that game. Still, his expertise as a knock-down shooter and someone who knows where to be at the right place, at the right time, is pivotal.

In his age-29 season, Allen is averaging career-highs across the board. From 3-point attempts, assists, and percentages, he's doing it all.

Even with Phoenix losing Jalen Green to his hamstring injury, this is another significant blow, but they might find a way to counter.

The Suns will be fine without Grayson Allen

Again, losing the top 3-point shooter on the team isn't easy. However, Dillon Brooks can slide right in and be that guy. He's different from Allen, as the latter can move effortlessly without the ball.

Regardless, Brooks's trash-talk, tough shot-making, and expertise as a defender can make Allen's absence a little easier to digest.

Still, head coach Jordan Ott knows the team will need to adjust. Luckily, some extended time off between games can be a true boost, considering they constantly had one game, one day of travel, and then another game the next day.

No matter what, Phoenix has a tall task ahead of it with the Atlanta Hawks. They are 3-1 in their last four games, and have shown serious life without superstar point guard Trae Young.

Both teams might be injury-riddled, but it's up to the Suns to take Allen's injury and make the right adjustments.