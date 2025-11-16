James Peoples pulled off a remarkable touchdown highlight in the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes' matchup against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night.

Going into the matchup, the Buckeyes boasted a perfect 9-0 record. As the defending national champions, the program continues to prove its status as an elite squad while making their case for a return to the College Football Playoff strong.

Peoples has played a firm role as a rotational running back in the Buckeyes' offense this season. While he hasn't had the biggest stats, he has been productive with the chances he got.

He showcased a huge example in the last two minutes of the first half. In UCLA territory at the 19-yard line, Peoples got the ball as he pulled off an insane hurdle jump over a Bruins defender as he coasted his way to the end zone for the touchdown.

JAMES PEOPLES, ARE YOU SERIOUS??! 😱pic.twitter.com/dqvdM2pUsG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

How James Peoples, Ohio State played against UCLA

It was an incredible highlight for James Peoples to add to his film, helping No. 1 Ohio State torch UCLA 48-10 in the Week 12 matchup.

The Buckeyes dominated the contest from start to finish. They boasted a 27-0 lead at halftime and never looked back, only conceding consolation scores to UCLA in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Julian Sayin had a comfortable night as he put up a solid offensive performance. He completed 23 passes out of 31 attempts for 184 yards and a touchdown.

The run game dominated the Bruins' defense all game. Bo Jackson led the way with 15 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah West followed with eight rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown, while Peoples provided six carries for 42 yards and two scores.

Seven players recorded two or more catches throughout the contest. Mylan Graham stood out with three receptions for 40 yards, Jeremiah Smith had four catches for 40 yards, while Brandon Inniss recorded six receptions for 30 yards. Meanwhile, Bryson Rodgers caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

The No. 1 Buckeyes will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 22.