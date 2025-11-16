The Indianapolis Colts improved to 8-2 with a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. Indianapolis heads into its bye after playing the first-ever NFL game in Berlin. The Colts outlasted the Falcons, winning 31-25 on Jonathan Taylor’s walk-off touchdown in overtime.

Camryn Bynum continued his strong debut season with Indianapolis. The former Minnesota Vikings defensive back contributed a sack and a forced fumble to the Colts' historic victory in Berlin. After the game he celebrated with fans in Olympic Stadium’s stands. But now Bynum is asking for help tracking down a photographer.

“Twitter I need your help!! After the Berlin game, I took some FIRE pictures with the fans and the Philippines flag! I forgot to get the photographer’s contact info to get the pics. He’s an NFL credentialed photographer. If anyone can get me in contact with him or knows him, let me know!”

Camryn Bynum helps the Colts cruise to 8-2

The Colts signed Bynum to a four-year, $60 million deal over the offseason. He spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings after being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

Indianapolis added Bynum in an effort to bolster its secondary, which ranked 26th in the league in 2024. While the team has significantly improved this year, matching its win total from last season in just 10 games, the secondary continued to struggle.

Sensing an opportunity for a deep playoff run, the Colts landed Sauce Gardner in a trade with the New York Jets. Indy sent two first-round picks (in 2026 and 2027) to New York in exchange for the All-Pro corner.

The Colts have leaned heavily on an MVP-caliber season from Taylor. The veteran running back had a monster game against Atlanta. Taylor rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns, adding three receptions and 42 yards through the air.

The Colts are on track to win the AFC South for the first time since 2014, when Andrew Luck was under center. Indianapolis last reached the playoffs in 2020. The team will head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs after a Week 11 bye.