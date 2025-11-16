Ole Miss football fans made their feelings unmistakable Saturday night, chanting “We want Lane” as the Rebels closed out a 34-24 win over Florida in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Pete Thamel posted the chant on X as the student section roared, a snapshot of how deep Lane Kiffin’s hold on Oxford has become.

The victory moved Ole Miss to 10-1 and all but locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff, and the crowd’s chant carried a double meaning. Gratitude for what Kiffin has built and a plea against the swirling rumors linking him to other jobs. The Rebels answered on the field, methodically pulling away late behind a balanced attack and opportunistic defense.

Kiffin has become the story most Saturdays and not always by design. Amid persistent speculation that other programs covet him, his team keeps producing, a trend that only fans amplify. The “We want Lane” refrain was part celebration, part protection order as students wanted Kiffin to know they want him in Oxford, not elsewhere.

On the field, Ole Miss closed with clutch plays. The Rebels leaned on a physical running game and timely scoring drives in the fourth quarter to put the game away, while Florida’s mistakes and missed opportunities kept the Gators from mounting a comeback. The box score underlined the result. Ole Miss outscored Florida in the fourth and controlled the clock when it mattered most.

For Kiffin, the chants reflect a city and fan base that have fallen fully in sync with a coach who turned a program’s profile upward. Whether the noise helps keep him put or simply raises his market value remains unclear. For now, Ole Miss gets the message loud and clear. In Oxford, Lane Kiffin is more than a coach; he’s the reason the students keep chanting.