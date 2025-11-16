Alabama football has personal debris to pick up after Oklahoma damaged ‘Bama's College Football Playoff pursuit. The Crimson Tide fell in battered fashion 23-21, which included watching Ty Simpson take four sacks.

Simpson and the Tide walked out dejected as OU players celebrated their latest win over Alabama. However, Simpson showed no dejection inside the locker room.

Simpson dropped an honest admission postgame instead once he got asked the confident level he has left.

“Very confident…that’s all I’m going to say,” Simpson said. But he added now its “Gotta win out now” for Alabama to rebound after this letdown loss.

Alabama hit 2 marks in loss to Oklahoma

Oklahoma forced Alabama to hit two marks the Tide never want to be associated with.

The first one: Alabama losing the football three times before the fourth quarter, now a season-worst mark. But the second mark? OU snapped the unreal 17-game home winning streak by the Tide.

Oklahoma delivered a defensive masterclass — executing a plan that rattled Simpson. Taylor Wein rose as one who penetrated past an annually stout Alabama offensive line to force the ball out.

Wein even ignited the pass rush without OU's top pass rusher R Mason Thomas in action. Oklahoma later saw Devon Jordan join the sack party for the first time this season.

Eli Bowen snatched the biggest defensive play, though, to set the tone on the Sooners defense: This pick six in the first quarter that stretched 87 yards.

Oklahoma witnessed Simpson deliver 326 yards through the air. But he settled for one touchdown pass and took a quartet of sacks for the third time this season.