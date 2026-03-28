The Atlanta Hawks host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening, and blossoming young guard Dyson Daniels is listed as questionable on the injury report. Daniels has been dealing with a recent toe injury, although he has played the past eight games for the team after sitting out on March 12. Here’s everything we know about Dyson Daniels’ injury and his playing status against the Kings.

Dyson Daniels’ injury status vs. Kings



With Dyson Daniels listed as questionable for on the Hawks’ injury report, it’s likely a concrete update won’t come until closer to game time. Considering the fact that he’s been playing, his inclusion on the report might just be a precautionary measure. He is listed as dealing with the aforementioned left toe sprain.

Daniels is in his second season with the Hawks and is coming off winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award. He was also named to his first All-Defensive First Team, and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

This season, he has appeared in 70 games at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 51.6 percent shooting from the field, 15.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 61.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

So when it comes to the question on whether or not Dyson Daniels is playing tonight against the Kings, the answer is likely a game time decision.

Hawks injury report

-Dyson Daniels questionable (left great toe sprain)

-RayJ Dennis doubtful (G League two-way)

-Keshon Gilbert doubtful (G League two-way)

-Jonathan Kuminga out (left knee injury management)

-Jock Landale questionable (right shoulder impingement)

-Asa Newell doubtful (G League on assignment)

-Onyeka Okongwu out (left index finger sprain)

Kings injury report

-Nique Clifford available

-Drew Eubanks out (left thumb UCL repair)

-Killian Hayes available

-De’Andre Hunter out (left eye retinal repair)

-Zach LaVine out (right 5th finger tendon repair)

-Keegan Murray out (left ankle sprain)

-Domantas Sabonis out (left knee meniscus repair)

-Isaiah Stevens out (G League two-way)

-Russell Westbrook out (right toe injury management)