The Houston Astros continue to shape their roster early in the 2026 season, finalizing a contract with right-hander Peter Lambert to bolster their pitching depth. The move reflects the organization’s ongoing effort to maintain flexibility while reinforcing its minor league pipeline.

Houston values experienced depth early, especially with bullpen workloads increasing, making Lambert a practical option to support pitching stability right now.

On Saturday, Lambert re-signed with Houston on a minor league deal shortly after his release earlier in the week, when he did not make the Opening Day roster. His return signals the club’s confidence in his ability to contribute as a reliable depth option throughout the season.

A former pitcher for the Colorado Rockies, the right-handed reliever brings experience and versatility to the Astros pitching staff. He has appeared in 74 major league games, working as both a starter and reliever—an asset for a team seeking adaptable arms capable of filling multiple roles when needed.

Houston revisited Lambert’s deal following his opt-out and subsequent release, largely due to his strong spring performance. He posted a 2.92 ERA across 12 1/3 innings, demonstrating consistency and command. The move underscores the Astros’ commitment to maintaining pitching stability throughout the season.

The Astros announced the news of the move on their official X, formerly Twitter account, confirming the right-hander will report to Triple-A Sugar Land. There, he will join the Space Cowboys as part of a group of pitchers positioned for quick call-ups if injuries or performance issues arise at the major league level.

Lambert also adds recent international experience after pitching for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in 2025. Combined with his MLB background, that experience strengthens Houston’s overall pitching depth and organizational flexibility.

This move aligns with a broader strategy for the Astros, who continue to build depth without committing a 40-man roster spot. As the season unfolds, players like Lambert provide immediate reinforcement options should injuries or performance shifts arise.