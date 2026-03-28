As fans have been waiting to see the debut of Edwin Diaz with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the regular season, they got their wish in the 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. With the Dodgers looking for another championship ring to add to their legacy, Diaz will be crucial in the pitching staff as their closer, as he showed in the win.

Earning his first save for Los Angeles, he was electric in his debut, recording two strikeouts in the one inning he pitched to close out the game. The entrance to the field was the same, hearing his song “Narco,” though it could've been odd to hear it with the Dodgers rather than with the New York Mets before, though the pitcher would downplay it.

“I was in New York, but now I'm here,” Diaz said, according to ESPN. “I'm enjoying the time with this team. We have a really good team. I got to keep doing my job. And I'm hearing the trumpets here at Dodger Stadium now.”

Dodger Stadium was rocking when his song and entrance came on, as part of Diaz was shocked.

“I was surprised a little bit,” Diaz said of the live performance. “I heard a trumpet sounding before I was coming out. I said, ‘No way they got a live trumpet.' It was pretty fun.”

Dodgers' Edwin Diaz speaks on his thoughts about the current team

As the save from Diaz is likely one of many for the Dodgers, there is no denying that the star pitcher will be put in many situations to win the game due to a stacked offensive lineup.

“I think this is a really good team,” Diaz said. “I think we've got a lot of good players here. I think if everyone stays healthy, this team has the chance to win, three-peat. Let's cross our fingers that everyone stays healthy and keeps winning baseball games like we did today and yesterday.”

At any rate, Diaz and others will work to help Los Angeles get a third straight title.