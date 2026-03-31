Subsequently, as the Green Bay Packers' partnership between head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love will continue, there was speculation about the former going elsewhere. However, the Packers shut those talks down quickly with a new contract extension for the head coach as CEO Ed Policy speaks about the decision.

For Policy, it was a no-brainer decision to sign LaFleur long-term, citing how impeccable he is as a “teacher” to the team, especially when it comes to the quarterback room.

“Any head coach is a teacher. Matt is a teacher. He's a natural at it,” Policy said, via Ryan Wood. “Just watching him develop players as individuals and, more importantly, develop those individuals into teams the last seven years, I've been very impressed with him.”

“They support him openly, and they support him behind closed doors,” Policy continued. “I think he's the winningest, in his time in the league as a head coach, I think he's the winningest NFC coach, and I think the third winningest coach in the NFL in those seven years. Frankly, the fact I was being asked is firing him even an option at that point, I was a little bit shocked by that.”

Packers' CEO on parts of the fanbase not wanting Matt LaFleur back

There was no doubt major frustration from the Packers faithful after the playoff loss to the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round of the last NFL Playoffs, with Policy admitting he was aware that parts of the fanbase did not want LaFleur back.

“I'm extremely aware of it, and I appreciate it,” Policy said. “I wouldn't have it any other way. The second half of that Chicago game was very disappointing. We were all extremely frustrated. I know the fans were frustrated, and I wouldn't want them not to be frustrated…I can't let that factor into these types of decisions. Ultimately, does it impact me? Yes. Do I hear it? Yes. But these are not decisions that should be made by fans…”

At any rate, LaFleur will continue to lead Green Bay for the foreseeable future.