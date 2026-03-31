The Carolina Panthers’ 2026 NFL Draft guide is here to get you ready for the upcoming annual selection meeting. Ahead of this crucial week, let’s look at the Panthers’ draft picks, their biggest needs, potential targets, and recent draft history.

The draft is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this year, with the Round 1 kicking off on April 23. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on April 24. The festivities wrap up with Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

Panthers’ 2026 NFL Draft picks

The Panthers have their basic allotment of picks. However, they have two fifth-round selections and none in Round 7. It seems like they will stand pat in Round 1 and try to find the best fit, likely for their offense.

But their options will be opened or narrowed by what happens in the double-digit number picks in front of them. Any surprises there could tilt the Panthers in a different direction.

Round 1, Pick 19

Round 2, Pick 51

Round 3, Pick 83

Round 4, Pick 119

Round 5, Pick 158

Round 5, Pick 159

Round 6, Pick 200

Panthers’ 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

EDGE: Yes, the Panthers landed Jaelan Phillips in free agency. And they paid a pretty penny for his services. But Phillips won’t be able to do it alone. Nic Scourton showed promise last year as a rookie. But this is still a key position for the Panthers to target.

It’s definitely a point of attention. No team in the NFL has totaled fewer sacks than the 89 the Panthers have managed since 2023. And last year, the Panthers were among the league’s worst in getting pressure on the quarterback.

But will they make a first-round move for an edge rusher? A recent mock draft said wide receiver Makai Lemon would land at No. 19, according to NFL.com.

“A slot-routes master with a ton of toughness, Lemon complements 2025 OROY Tetairoa McMillan and gives QB Bryce Young another dynamic option,” Charles Davis wrote.

However, Auburn’s Keldric Faulk was still on the board at the time. So that would be an interesting choice.

WR: The Panthers indeed need to make a key addition to their receiver room. And if Lemon falls all the way to them, it makes sense. However, it’s not a slam-dunk that he will be available when they pick.

Would they be happy with a guy like Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. here? His traits put him in plus starter territory, according to NFL.com.

“Big, strong target whose two-year rise is bolstered by translatable tape,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “While he was a full-time slot receiver in 2025, Cooper has played outside, as well. He can stem and drive past press with his strength. He has potent early acceleration to climb past nickelbacks into top position to challenge deep.”

There are questions about the polish of his routes. And maybe his quickness isn’t top-notch. However, yards-after-contact ability will make him interesting.

If the Panthers go with defense in Round 1, they need to look long and hard at the receiver position next. It’s a strong group for Round 2 with guys like Antonio Williams (Clemson), Germie Bernard (Alabama), and Zachariah Branch (Georgia) possibly still on the board.

Safety: This is the direction head coach Dave Canales seems to be leaning, according to a post on X by Panthers on Tap.

“It could be a wideout,” Canales said. “It could be a tight end. Could be a safety. There’s a couple of dynamic safeties that could free us up. But I think it’s an opportunity for us to really add a value player at 19 where we’re still kind of high enough that’s an impact player.”

This brings guys like Dillon Thieneman or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren into play. Thieneman is listed in plus-starter territory.

“Savvy three-year starter with NFL size, speed, and alignment versatility,” Zeirlein wrote. “Thieneman is an extension of his defensive coordinator, aligning and adjusting the secondary to motion and pre-snap shifts. He’s an instinctive, rangy safety who can roll down into big nickel or robber positioning.”

But McNeil-Warren is highly rated, too, according to NFL.com.

“Long, downhill safety capable of bolstering a team’s run defense and playing enforcer over the middle,” Zierlein wrote. “McNeil-Warren is most valuable when playing near the line of scrimmage or in robber positioning.”

Either way, the Panthers get a good one if they go this direction.

Recent draft history — top picks for the last five years

2025: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona (Round 1, pick 8)

2024: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina (Round 1, 32)

2023: QB Bryce Young, Alabama (Round 1, 1)

2022: OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina St. (Round 1, 6)

2021: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina (Round 1, 8)

The Panthers have leaned heavily on offense over the past four years. And while that side of the football has been better, the defense has suffered.

Canales' contention that a safety would be a good choice makes sense. It's not that the Panthers have their offense solved. But the defense needs to step up if the team is going to be anything more than a fringe playoff squad.