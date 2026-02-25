Coming off a Super Bowl win in the 2025 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks will have a new face behind their offense in the 2026 campaign.

Klint Kubiak is now gone, as he's now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after being the Seahawks' offensive coordinator for only a season. Succeeding Kubiak in that role is Brian Fleury, who comes over to Seattle following a stint with the Seahawks' NFC West Division rivals San Francisco 49ers.

While it's a notable change, the 38-year-old Macdonald does not see a drastic change in how things go for Seattle's offense, at least for now.

“We're going to be the Seattle Seahawks, and we're going to have a different evolution of our offense, and it's going to be built on the same principles,” Macdonald told reporters at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports.

In 2025, the Seahawks relied on their ground attack a lot, as they averaged 123.3 rushing yards per game, and that certainly played a huge role in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, with Kenneth Walker III running all over Mike Vrabel's squad on his way to winning the MVP honors for that game.

Sam Darnold is also still going to run the show from under center for Seattle, and it will be interesting how Fleury will utilize him. For Macdonald, he's just excited to see how it will unfold in Year 1 of Fleury with the franchise.

“But how it comes to life and the exact plays that we're going to run, I can't answer that again. I don't know the answer to that, but I know how Brian's going to operate and how our offensive staff's going to operate, and I'm really excited to see how they make this thing come to life.”