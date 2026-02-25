For anyone who doubted Kon Knueppel coming out of the NBA Draft, what are your thoughts now? The Charlotte Hornets drafted an absolute flamethrower of a perimeter scorer and someone who can be the face of their franchise for many years to come.

Although Cooper Flagg was the rookie captivating all the attention at the start of the year, Knueppel is the one who may just walk away with the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Knueppel is not only tied for second in the league with LaMelo Ball and Donovan Mitchell for the most threes made per game this season (3.5), but he also leads ALL players, not just rookies, in total threes made after knocking down his 201st triple on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

The Hornets' rookie has played 58 total games and has already made over 200 threes. He will not only be passing Keegan Murray's rookie record of 206 made threes during the 2022-23 season, but Knueppel has a chance to possibly cross the 300 made threes plateau before the end of the year.

Only Stephen Curry (six times), James Harden, Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley, and Klay Thompson have ever achieved such a feat, and Knueppel could do so in his first NBA season. Despite being only 58 games into his NBA career, Knueppel is already achieving things not even Curry did when he first entered the league.

Between his shooting and scoring numbers, as well as the Hornets' clear success rising in the Eastern Conference standings to be a competitive organization, Knueppel has solidified himself at the top of the NBA rookie rankings with just about seven weeks left in the 2025-26 season.

At the start of the year, it was a given that Flagg would win the Rookie of the Year award and be the face of this year's NBA rookie class. Well, with Flagg injured and the Dallas Mavericks in no position to compete for the rest of the year, this race is Knueppel's to lose at this point.

1. Kon Knueppel – Charlotte Hornets

Previous Ranking: #1

Stats: 58 games, 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 48.9 FG%, 43.6 3P%

The Hornets have battled injuries and lineup changes all season. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller both missed time due to injury, and plenty of others have been in and out of Charles Lee's nightly rotations for a variety of reasons. But the one constant in Charlotte has been Knueppel, who has only missed one game this year and has been spectacular all season.

The 20-year-old sharpshooter looks like an aged veteran on the perimeter, and he has such a high understanding of how to move off the ball to open up the maximum amount of space for himself. Just like how Steph Curry is always moving and finding an open spot to get a 3-point attempt off, Knueppel is always doing the same and looks like the clear answer for who will be the best shooter in the NBA once Curry calls it quits.

No player has ever put together a shooting season quite like Knueppel in their first year, and he still has 23 games left on the schedule. As previously mentioned, there is an outside chance he could come close to reaching 300 made threes on the year, which would be a historic accomplishment for Knueppel.

At this point, it's hard to envision anyone else winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award at this point unless Knueppel gets hurt.

2. Cooper Flagg – Dallas Mavericks

Previous Ranking: #2

Stats: 49 games, 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 48.2 FG%, 30.2 3P%

Cooper Flagg has missed four straight games dating back to before the All-Star break as a result of a left midfoot sprain that an MRI revealed. While the Mavericks are obviously not in a position to contend for a playoff spot, they won't be shutting Flagg down for the remainder of the season and tanking.

As good as Flagg has been this season, his impact has not translated to wins in Dallas. The same cannot be said about Knueppel and the Hornets, as his contributions have directly tied to Charlotte winning games. That is why Knueppel finds himself in the top spot of these NBA rookie rankings late in the year.

What Flagg has done this season cannot be overlooked. Although he was the No. 1 pick and carried high expectations into his first season, with many stating he was the best American draft prospect since LeBron James, Flagg has lived up to the hype.

Flagg has recorded seven games scoring at least 30 points this season, and four of them have come since Jan. 29, when he scored a career-high 49 points on 20-of-29 shooting against Knueppel and the Hornets. The All-Star potential is there for the Mavs' rookie, and he will be the face of the franchise alongside Kyrie Irving entering the 2026-27 season.

3. VJ Edgecombe – Philadelphia 76ers

Previous Ranking: #3

Stats: 54 games, 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 42.8 FG%, 36.4 3P%

When Joel Embiid doesn't play due to rest or injury, VJ Edgecombe suddenly becomes the Philadelphia 76ers' No. 2 option next to Tyrese Maxey. Edgecombe has thrived in his role this season, and that's the main reason why he was a featured player during All-Star Weekend at the Rising Stars event.

Scoring 23 points during the showcase, Edgecombe went on to win the Rising Stars MVP. That is quite the accomplishment for the 76ers' rookie, especially given that he's in the shadow of Knueppel and Flagg right now.

No rookie in the league has played more minutes than Edgecombe this season, and he's been on a hot streak, scoring at least 20 points in three of the team's four games out of the All-Star break.

4. Derik Queen – New Orleans Pelicans

Previous Ranking: #4

Stats: 58 games, 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 49.0 FG%

Derik Queen has been one of the lone bright spots for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. Whether or not the Pelicans made the right decision trading away their 2026 first-round pick to land Queen is open for interpretation, but the organization has been very pleased with his production and rookie development.

Not only does Queen lead all rookies in rebounds (422), but because he also leads them in total assists (234). That goes to show the impact Queen can make outside of his flashy footwork in the low post and scoring instincts as a new-age big man.

5. Maxime Raynaud – Sacramento Kings

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

Stats: 51 games, 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 55.0 FG%, 25.6 3P%

One of the more surprising rookies this season has been second-round pick Maxime Raynaud on the Sacramento Kings. As a result of various injuries, specifically to star big man Domantas Sabonis, the Kings were forced to throw Raynaud into an elevated role early in the season, and he has since become a focal point for them in the starting rotation.

Since the start of February, Raynaud has averaged 13.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor. Although his 3-point shooting is not where it was a year ago in college, Raynaud is making a difference with his double-double-like abilities.

He is most definitely an All-Rookie selection this year.

6. Cedric Coward – Memphis Grizzlies

Previous Ranking: #5

Stats: 48 games, 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 46.8 FG%, 34.0 3P%

Cedric Coward has slipped slightly in the NBA rookie rankings as a result of injuries keeping him on the sideline and the Memphis Grizzlies beginning to tank. He recently suffered a hyperextended knee, an injury that could wind up sidelining Coward for the rest of the year.

Nonetheless, Coward has proven to be one of the young pillars of the Grizzlies' rebuild, and he's one of the reasons why the organization decided to part ways with Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. Once Ja Morant is traded in the offseason, Coward will have a clear path to becoming the face of the Grizzlies with his two-way abilities on the wing.

7. Tre Johnson – Washington Wizards

Previous Ranking: #6

Stats: 44 games, 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 43.6 FG%, 37.0 3P%

The Washington Wizards are definitely happy with the rookie season Tre Johnson has put together. Aside from being a natural scorer anywhere on the court, Johnson has made a name for himself with NBA fans by ranking fifth among all rookies in 3-pointers made (87).

Although his minutes are down and being watched carefully since he is coming back from a hip flexor strain, Johnson has recorded at least 10 points in four of his last five games, with all four of his double-digit scoring performances resulting in him playing less than 20 minutes.

8. Dylan Harper – San Antonio Spurs

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

Stats: 46 games, 10.9 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 47.0 FG%, 25.4 3P%

Unlike Knueppel and Flagg, Dylan Harper's path as a top draft pick has been different since he wasn't immediately thrown into the spotlight. If you ask Harper, he is in the perfect position, not just because he's on a championship-caliber, young team in the San Antonio Spurs, but he gets to learn from De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in the backcourt.

There are clear areas of growth in Harper's game since the start of the season, particularly as a scorer off the dribble and making the right reads as a playmaker. Since the start of February, Harper has averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting a very efficient 55.6 percent from the floor.

9. Egor Demin – Brooklyn Nets

Previous Ranking: #9

Stats: 50 games, 10.5 points, 3.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 39.6 FG%, 38.5 3P%

Many draft experts said Egor Demin couldn't shoot coming out of college and that his game wouldn't translate to the NBA. Well, it seems like a lot of people got Demin mixed up with someone else, as he's been everything the Brooklyn Nets had hoped for as a reliable 3-point shooting specialist.

Add Demin's length and athleticism to the equation, and all of a sudden, the Nets have a young talent they can mold into an all-around impactful guard for years to come. Demin has knocked down 122 total triples this season, the second most among all rookies.

10. Ace Bailey – Utah Jazz

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

Stats: 51 games, 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 44.5 FG%, 33.2 3P%

Ace Bailey did not have a good start to the season. He struggled to find his shot, and he went through early rookie learning phases with the Utah Jazz. Since the start of the new year, Bailey looks more confident, and he is cementing himself as a key talent in Utah's system.

The Jazz rookie has played in 21 games since the calendar flipped to 2026, and he's scored at least 10 points in 16 of those games, including five 20-plus-point games. Bailey has also increased his rebounding effort, averaging 6.4 rebounds per game in February.