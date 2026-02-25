The Tennessee Titans were originally projected to have about $100 million in available cap space this offseason. However, with two cuts made on Wednesday, the franchise is now projected to have about $110 million in cap space.

Reports indicate that Lloyd Cushenberry, who was Cam Ward's starting center last season, is being released by the Titans, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Cushenberry, who is 28 years old, was due $8 million this coming season.

“The Titans are releasing starting center Lloyd Cushenberry, sources say, moving on from a former big-ticket free agent from 2024. He signed a 4-year, $50M deal two years ago and was due $8M this season. Now, Cam Ward will have a new center.”

It's said that Cushenberry was released due to a failed physical designation, per Julian Mininsohn of WKRN News 2. The Titans also cut safety Xavier Woods from the roster. Cushenberry is dealing with a shoulder injury, but is expected to be healthy by the start of the 2026-27 season.

“The Titans have released safety Xavier Woods and Center Lloyd Cushenberry, who was released with a failed physical designation.”

Lloyd Cushenberry initially signed with the Titans in the 2024 offseason, where he immediately stepped in as the starting center. He played 23 games during his two seasons with the franchise, 15 of which came in the 2025-26 campaign.

Tennessee should be in for a busy offseason. With a ton of cap space, great draft capital (No. 4 pick overall), and an exciting young quarterback, the future is finally looking bright for the Titans.