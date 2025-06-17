The Dallas Stars have been to the Western Conference Final in three consecutive seasons. But they have lost in that round each of those times, failing to reach the Stanley Cup Final since 2020. They made a massive trade during the season, picking up Mikko Rantanen and signing him to a $96 million extension. That will not impact Dallas in the offseason, however. Andy Strickland of the Cam & Strick Podcast reported Tuesday that Jamie Benn is expected to stay with the Stars this offseason.

Strickland tagged the Benn news at the end of a report about Ducks forward Troy Terry. Despite saying earlier in the day that Terry could be available, Strickland walked it back. But Benn returning to Dallas is a much more expected piece of news, with his entire career coming in Dallas.

The Stars' captain was on a contract that paid him $9.5 million per season. He is eligible for a 35+ contract, which pushes the salary cap implications of the contract down the road. That should help Dallas stay under a tricky salary cap situation with big contracts coming up. They want to keep Mikael Granlund, whom they traded for in February, and Mavrik Bourque needs a new contract.

Benn was drafted in the fifth round of the 2007 draft by the Stars. He has been a part of eight playoff runs in Dallas and will almost certainly have his number 14 retired when all is said and done. But he is not willing to start that process yet.

The Stars fired Pete DeBoer, and rumors have been swirling about Jason Robertson's trade availability. If they are in a transitional offseason, Benn may not make sense. But if they are keeping Robertson and running it back, Benn makes perfect sense as the captain and locker-room leader. Who will be the coach to lead them next season?