Brandt Snedeker had a good chance to rule the Valspar Championship in Florida on Sunday as he was among the five players tied for the lead in the final group. It, however, was not meant to be for him.

Snedeker flamed out in the end, including missing easy birdies on the 10th and 11th holes at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. It was all downhill from there. He eventually finished with a 76, tied for 18th place.

The 45-year-old golfer did not blame anyone but himself after his disappointing finish, as shown in the video posted by the PGA Tour.

“It’s frustrating, it sucks. All the good stuff this week kind of feels like I threw it away today,” said Snedeker.

He, however, still expressed optimism as he continues to look for his first trophy in eight years.

“But that's part of golf. That's why I love this challenge. I'll come back next week, try to figure out what I did wrong, and try to fix it,” added Snedeker, who made his 13th appearance in the Valspar Championship.

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“It’s frustrating, it sucks and all the good stuff this week kind of feels like I threw it away today.” Brandt Snedeker shares his heartbreak and disappointment after falling from T2 to T18 @ValsparChamp in search of his first victory in 8 years. pic.twitter.com/7Nk8OhjMWI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2026

In a report from the PGA Tour's Stephanie Royer, Snedeker said he felt his swing left him on the ninth hole, acknowledging the toughness of the “perfectly designed” course.

The nine-time PGA Tour champion added that he is also thinking about his upcoming stint as captain of Team USA in the Presidents Cup in Chicago in September. It is his first time holding the role.

“My focus has been split all year. I want to make sure I play some good golf out here, but more importantly, I want to make sure I do a good job being the Presidents Cup captain,” added Snedeker.

Team USA won the last edition in 2024.