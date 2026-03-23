Inter Miami is making an interesting decision for soccer superstar Lionel Messi as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is just three months away.

Messi has been with Inter Miami since 2023, going through his fourth season and counting. Turning 39 years old in June, his availability for Argentina ahead of the 2026 World Cup remains up in the air.

Which is why it's interesting about why the club is not resting him throughout the season. Head coach Javier Mascherano explained the logic behind the decision, knowing their chances of winning are high when Messi plays and having him on the pitch allows him to be in form ahead of the biggest tournament in the world.

“We try to look after him as much as possible. We know that he is the kind of player who feels most comfortable when he is out on the pitch playing — and what that does to his body,” Mascherano said Sunday after Miami beat NYCFC 3-2, via ESPN.

“Right now, he is heading off to join the national team. After his return, we will simply monitor how he is feeling day by day,” Mascherano said. “Clearly, he is a vital player for us if we are to achieve our objectives. Quite frankly, without him, it would be impossible for us to reach the goals we have set for ourselves.

“That said, we also understand that he is reaching the final stretch [before the World Cup], but, as I've mentioned before — knowing him as I do, and given that many of the decisions we make regarding him are reached by mutual agreement — we have to keep the lines of communication open, constantly checking in on his physical sensations and how he is feeling.”

Article Continues Below

What lies ahead for Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

Lionel Messi continues to have a lot of gas in the tank, shining as one of the best players in the world for Inter Miami.

Messi playing for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup would mark his sixth appearance, having taken part in it since 2006. It would be the 20th anniversary of his debut in the biggest soccer tournament, which makes it significant that Inter Miami will play him at lot instead of resting him,

The club is in the early portion of the 2026 MLS season, having three wins, a draw and a loss after five matches. They sit at third place in the Eastern Conference standings, only trailing New York City FC and Nashville SC. They look forward to their next matchup, hosting Austin FC on April 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.