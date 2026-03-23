The Oklahoma City Thunder have become the envy of the league. They have such a deep core led by arguably the best player in the NBA in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and their core trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams are all in their primes. In fact, Holmgren and Williams, aged 23 and 24, respectively, may be yet to enter theirs and yet they've already won a title — which is more than many young and promising teams before them ever achieved.

When a young team is this elite this quickly, it's hard to avoid the subject of whether or not they could blossom into a dynasty — the team that runs the NBA for years on end. But Holmgren is not getting ahead of himself, as he knows the realities of the NBA make it hard to assume than anything is a given.

“I feel like that’s a dangerous thing to be trying to think about just because how fragile things are in the NBA. We see it all the time. With how quick things can change, and nothing’s guaranteed. So you really do have to focus on each individual day,” Holmgren said in an appearance on The Arena.

“It’s one thing to speak things into existence, it’s another thing to distract yourself. So I think I’m going to avoid distracting myself.”

This is the healthiest mindset any NBA champion can have, and this is just one of the many reasons why the Thunder are favored to win the Larry O'Brien trophy once again come June.

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The salary cap bill will come due for the Thunder soon

The reality of the new CBA is that teams cannot keep their talented core for so long, as winning teams tend to get expensive really quickly. Next season, Holmgren and Williams' max contracts are going to kick in, pushing the Thunder so deep into the second apron waters.

Be that as it may, OKC has plenty of first-round picks to replenish the roster with once they need to trim their payroll, and they are set up to win for the next few years regardless.