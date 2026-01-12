Hall of Famer and WWE legend, Rikishi, has now voiced his frustrations over the promotion's new ticket pricing and policies. Rikishi, also known as the father of Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa, has now opened up how expensive tickets can be.

On his Off The Top podcast, the veteran claimed how challenging it is now to get “comp [complimentary] tickets” for friends and family. Despite him being under a WWE legends contract, he voiced his frustrations over being unable to get tickets.

“Ticket prices with TKO, because even [with] my family members, like now, we can’t even like, they would usually call me for tickets, but it’s too difficult now,” he admitted. “There are a lot of loopholes you have to go through.

“Even though I’m not with the company [on a] full[-time basis], I'm still [under] a Legends contract with WWE. You would think that family members and friends, close friends, you still have those comp tickets, but there is no comp tickets. I can probably try to get like a [discount], but what’s a discount nowadays, like, [a] $1,000 ticket? That’s still, you know, for a family of five and a man working 9 to 5 through the whole week, and the whole family loves wrestling, it’s very difficult to be able to take a family to events,” he continued.

Article Continues Below

Further expressing his concerns over WWE's new ticket prices, the Hall of Famer claimed, “I know back in the day for us, man, you had tickets [for] like $25, $50. I don’t know, [a] front row seat was $75 or something like that. But now, boy, you really got to hit the lottery to even sit up in the nosebleeds, right?”

A member of The Bloodline, Rikishi was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 and wrestled his last wrestling match in 2019.