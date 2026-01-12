The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an incredible win on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Philadelphia 23-19 and advanced to the divisional round. The 49ers will now get another shot at their division rival, the No. 1 seed Seahawks, in their next game.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had one request for his team's next playoff game against the Seahawks.

“I know we can play better than (Week 18),” Shanahan said during his post-game remarks on Sunday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. “Glad we’ve got another shot. … If the NFL is cool and understanding, they’ll make it Sunday.”

Unfortunately, Shanahan did not get his wish.

The 49ers and Seahawks game will take place on Saturday, though the official kickoff time is not yet known.

Shanahan probably wanted a Sunday matchup to give his team a normal week of preparation. Instead, they will be on a short week and have to travel up to Seattle.

San Francisco both opened and closed the regular season with games against Seattle. The 49ers got the win in Week 1, defeating the Seahawks 17-13. But they lost 13-3 in Week 18 with an NFC West title on the line.

Article Continues Below

Now the 49ers have a chance at a grudge match with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line.

Unfortunately, the 49ers will not be at full strength for this weekend's matchup against the Seahawks.

San Francisco's injury woes continued in the playoffs. Tight end George Kittle was carted off the field after suffering an Achilles injury against the Eagles. That should be a season-ending injury for Kittle.

Kittle will join Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and Fred Warner among the 49ers starters who are out of commission.

San Francisco deserves a lot of credit for beating Philly despite being so banged up. Now the question will become can they do the same thing against a division rival who knows them very well.

It will be fascinating to see how the 49ers approach their divisional matchup against the Seahawks on Saturday.