After much speculation following Saturday's loss to the Chicago Bears, Matt LaFleur will remain the coach of the Green Bay Packers. In seven seasons, LaFleur has led Green Bay to six playoff appearances but totaled only three wins. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the January futility will not cost LaFleur his job.

Packers now are expected to try to work out a deal in the coming days to keep head coach Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, per sources. pic.twitter.com/PxugiVoCDQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Packers now are expected to try to work out a deal in the coming days to keep head coach Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, per sources,” Schefter reported.

LaFleur's contract expires at the end of next season, something NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports was all part of a larger plan. “But the entire plan for the Packers had been for the coach's contract to have two years left when a new CEO took over, so he could process and examine for one entire season and make a full decision when that season ended.”

The Packers won 13 games in each of LaFleur's first three seasons as head coach, losing in the NFC Championship Game twice. An 8-9 year served as the bridge from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, who has made the playoffs in each of his three seasons as the starter.

LaFleur fell under some criticism for his time management and play-calling late in Sunday's game. Instead of making the Bears use all of their timeouts, LaFleur called a passing play that did not waste any time. A missed field goal from Brandon McManus poured fuel on that fire, leading to Caleb Williams' game-winning drive.

The Packers are expecting to lose defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to a head coaching job this offseason. With a new play-caller and Micah Parsons returning from an ACL injury, the offense will have to carry the load early next season. That puts the pressure on LaFleur and Love right out of the gate in 2026.