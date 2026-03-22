The Detroit Red Wings are in the middle of the Atlantic Division with a record of 38-24-8, and they have a chance of making a playoff push. Though they've taken a slip over the past few weeks, there could still be light at the end of the tunnel for them, and the hope is that they can get back some of their key players.

One of those key players is Dylan Larkin, who has missed seven straight games after being injured in the third period of their 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on March 6.

Head coach Todd McLellan offered an update on Larkin's injury, and it sounds like he could be back sooner rather than later.

“Skated today, improving,” McLellan said. “…Pretty soon will be moving into that day-to-day category.”

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Larkin has 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) in 63 games this season, and he's been a big reason for their success.

The Red Wings know there is a sense of urgency for their squad coming up down the stretch of the season, and Moritz Seider was one of the first people to point out what they needed to do to get back on track.

“No team is going to help us down the stretch,” Seider said, via NHL.com. “In the last couple of years, we counted on other teams to help us, but now we are in a position to take care of it ourselves.”

Seider is right in the fact that nobody is going to help them, and there are a few teams ahead of them that are streaking at the right time.