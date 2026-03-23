The Detroit Red Wings have been hoping to get some of their reinforcements back at this point in the season, and it looks like they may get lucky. Dylan Larkin, who has been sidelined since the beginning of March after suffering a right leg injury, seems to be close to returning to the ice, and the earliest could be their next game against the Ottawa Senators.

Head coach Todd McLellan recently said that Larkin will be a game-time decision for the matchup, according to Red Wings reporter Logan Reever.

“I’m confident that he’s improving. He’s confident that he’s improving,” McLellan said.

The last update from McLellan before this was that Larkin was improving, which signaled he could be back sooner rather than later.

Article Continues Below

“Skated today, improving,” McLellan said. “…Pretty soon will be moving into that day-to-day category.”

Larkin is a big part of the Red Wings' success, and this season he has 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) in 63 games.

The Red Wings are currently 38-24-8 and have a chance of making a playoff push, and this point of the season will be important for them to stay in the race. They've slipped over the past few weeks, but if they can get Larkin back soon, the hope is that he can help them get back on track.

It will be interesting to see how the Red Wings fare against their opponents over the next couple of weeks, and it will be crucial for them to stack as many wins as they can down this stretch.