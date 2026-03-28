The Detroit Red Wings are playing must-win games late in the 2025-26 NHL season. Detroit is looking to snap a nine-year playoff drought, and has slipped as of late. They need two points from the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. If John Gibson has his say, Detroit certainly has a fighting chance.

The Red Wings offense helped out Gibson, spotting him a 3-0 lead in the first period. However, the Sabres are one of the best teams in the NHL. They put pressure on the veteran netminder to rise to the occasion. Captain Rasmus Dahlin had a Grade A scoring chance during one of their offensive zone attacks, but Gibson absolutely robbed him.

The Red Wings took that 3-0 lead into the first intermission. They failed to score in the second period, and Gibson was strong once again. However, the Sabres did pull one back. Tage Thompson scored his 37th of the season to make it a 3-1 contest heading into the third period.

Detroit is still within reach of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They won't be able to pull it all back on Friday night. At the same time, they can knock on the door again. Two points from this contest would bring the Winged Wheel within one point of the New York Islanders for the final Wild Card berth in the East.

The Red Wings need to pile up the points between now and the end of the regular season. Gibson has certainly helped lead the effort on Friday night in Buffalo. Now, the players in front of him need to close this thing out on the road.