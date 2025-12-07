The Detroit Red Wings beat the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, seemingly stopping their recent slide down the standings. As that game was happening, their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, played. Red Wings goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa made an incredible save in the game that should have fans clamoring for a call-up.

The play starts because of a poor read by Cossa. He tried to pass the puck to his defenseman, but it was intercepted by the Toronto Marlies' forward. A tap pass put Matthew Barbolini in front of a wide-open net with no defensmen near him. But Cossa came flying in from behind the net to glove the shot. That kept the game tied at 2 in the third period. The Griffins won the game 3-2.

Cossa was a first-round pick by the Red Wings back in 2021. After some great years in the Western Hockey League, he joined Detroit's pipeline during the 2022-23 season. In 11 AHL games this season, he has a ridiculous 1.54 goals-against average. But he is stuck as the third goalie in the organization, limiting his time in the NHL.

Cossa has played one game in the NHL, making 12 saves on 14 shots in relief on December 9, 2024. Since then, he has been trapped in Grand Rapids, making great saves like this one. Could the Red Wings unclog the goalie room to make room for the 23-year-old?

The Eastern Conference is tight right now, making it hard to predict who will be a seller at the NHL trade deadline. If that remains true through the winter, the Red Wings could benefit while still contending for the playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins are among the teams considering a goaltending upgrade. Detroit could sell off John Gibson for a higher price than they paid at the draft and make room for Cossa.