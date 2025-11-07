The Detroit Red Wings got some positive news prior to their Friday night home game against the New York Rangers. Veteran winger Patrick Kane will be back in the lineup for the first time in 10 games after suffering an upper-body injury. While the Red Wings have gotten off to a solid start this season and have an impressive 9-5-0 record, the return of the elusive Kane should make them a more dangerous offensive team.

Kane is motivated to help the Red Wings return to the playoffs after a 10-year absence, and he also wants to make a strong enough showing that will allow him to gain a place on the United States Olympic hockey team. The NHL has allowed its players to return to Olympic competition after a long absence in 2026. The Winter Olympics will take place in February in Milan, Italy.

Kane glad that he is returning to NHL action

Article Continues Below

Kane has been a part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams earlier in his career when he skated for the Chicago Blackhawks. He would like to win a gold medal on the U.S. Olympic hockey team. He is glad that he is getting a chance to return to NHL action following his injury.

“I think you look at the positives from it,” Kane said, per Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com. “Thankfully, it wasn’t worse, and I’m not out an extended, or a longer period, of time. Happy that I’ve been able to progress, especially the last week or so, and happy with where I’m at. But definitely after those five games, you get injured, it’s not a great feeling, so itching to get back into action.”

Kane is counting on returning to productivity as he gets a chance to resume the 2025-26 season with the Red Wings. He has scored 494 goals throughout his career and he has his eyes on becoming a member of the 500-goal club. The quicksilver forward has had an array of moves since he was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Blackhawks in 2008.