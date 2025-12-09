The Detroit Red Wings have climbed back into first place in the Atlantic Division after a 4-0 win on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. While they have won three of the last four, goaltending has been a topic of conversation for the Red Wings. The Wings' GM, Steve Yzerman, addressed the state of the NHL when speaking to NHL.com at the NHL Board of Governors meeting, including taking a dig at the state of the team's goaltending.

“We give up a lot of chances, more than we should,” Yzerman said. “Our goaltenders have played some really good games and still given up four or five. What does that tell you, you know? Having said that, we need them both to be better, and we expect them to be. They’re good goaltenders. They’re professional.”

While John Gibson did have a shutout in his last outing, it was the first shutout by a Red Wings goaltender this season. The Red Wings are currently 25th as a team in goals-against per game while sitting 29th in save percentage. Gibson is 7-7-1 with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. Meanwhile, Cam Talbot is 9-4-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.

While the team is in first place in their division currently, every point matters in the playoff race. Just five points separate the Red Wings from first in the division to seventh. The team is also just one point clear of the New York Rangers, who are currently holding the final wild card spot. They are just two points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey, and Philadelphia Flyers, who are all currently outside of the playoff picture.

“I think it’s important for our team to understand, like, every single point could be the difference of us getting in or out,” Yzerman said. “Think of two years ago, when we missed by a point. I don’t know where that point’s going to be, but let’s make sure we grab it, because it could be the difference.”

One point could come in any of the 82 games, and could come from one of the two goaltenders making just one more save or allowing one extra goal. The Red Wings are currently 16-11-3 on the year. They will look to add two points on Wednesday night as the team visits the Calgary Flames.