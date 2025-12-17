The Detroit Red Wings are rolling in December as they hunt down playoff positioning in the Atlantic Division. Detroit entered Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders tied on points for first in the Atlantic. And thanks in part to Alex DeBrincat, the Winged Wheel now owns the No. 1 spot outright.

DeBrincat scored two goals on Tuesday night to help his team claim a 3-2 win. The Michigan native now has 20 goals in 34 games on the year, leading the team. With this effort, he accomplished a rather impressive feat. DeBrincat is the fastest Red Wings player to reach the 20-goal mark since Henrik Zetterberg in 2007-08, the team confirmed on social media.

DeBrincat is in the midst of his third season in Detroit. The Michigan native previously played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators. He is a two-time 40-goal scorer, doing so for the Blackhawks both times.

Some of DeBrincat's time in Detroit has been marred by inconsistency. He has also had bad luck with missing open chances. However, he has quietly become one of the NHL's hottest players. He has recorded a point in seven of his last eight games and has recorded four multi-point games. He is also producing at a goal-per-game pace in December.

His efforts are part of why the Red Wings are in first place. They are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games, and as previously mentioned, outright own the top seed in the Atlantic Division. Their 107 goals are the second-most in the Atlantic, behind the Boston Bruins.

The Red Wings are looking like a potential playoff contender. They need to remain consistent, which has been an issue over the last few seasons. If DeBrincat can keep this going, though, postseason hockey may be returning to Hockeytown.