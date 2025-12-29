The Detroit Red Wings suffered an unfortunate loss to the Carolina Hurricanes coming out of the Christmas break. However, the Red Wings remained first in the Atlantic Division despite the loss. They have shown the ability to beat good teams and bounce back from bad games. On Sunday, young defenseman Simon Edvinsson embodied what the Red Wings are all about.

During the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edvinsson was banged up. He blocked a shot during a penalty kill that left him barely able to stand. Despite this pain, he went on to block another shot with his stick. This earned him loud applause from the Detroit crowd.

Edvinsson gets hurt on a blocked shot and then BLOCKS ANOTHER SHOT WHILE DOWN WITH HIS STICK Hockey Tough 😤😳 pic.twitter.com/HtLu88mnfN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Red Wings defender did briefly leave the game after this moment. However, he was somehow able to return to the contest. And Detroit certainly is glad he did. Edvinsson scored the overtime winning goal, weaving through the Toronto defense before beating goaltender Dennis Hildeby with a backhanded shot.

Article Continues Below

This is a big win over a Maple Leafs team with serious talent. Though Toronto is last in the Atlantic, they have stars such as Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, and William Nylander. Furthermore, they had some momentum, as they'd won their previous two games.

Detroit improved to 23-14-3 with this win. This is a five-win improvement for the Red Wings over where they were last season at the 40-game mark. The Red Wings have gone 10-3-1 in the month of December, and are looking like true postseason contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Red Wings do have one last game in December before the calendar flips to 2026. On New Year's Eve, they will take on the Winnipeg Jets on home ice. Let's see if the Winged Wheel can ring in the new year with another victory as they chase their first postseason appearance in nine seasons.