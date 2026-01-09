It was a great night for the Detroit Red Wings as they defeated the Vancouver Canucks, and Patrick Kane scored his 500th goal. After the game, Kane's son was hanging out with his father and said he wanted him to reach 600 goals.

Trick wants his dad to score 600 goals AND not retire until he's 75… We think Patrick Kane can do it 😅 pic.twitter.com/9vg4txp42k — NHL (@NHL) January 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

In the adorable video, Kane's son told him not to retire until he was 75. When the reporter asked him if he could do something, Kane's son replied Maybe.

Kane came into the day with 498 goals. He notched his 499th goal in the first period with a power-play conversion to make it 1-0. Later, he would be on the ice when the Canucks pulled the goalie, trailing 3-1. As soon as he got the chance, Kane fired the puck into the empty net for his 500th goal. The Red Wings won 5-1.

It was a monumental moment for Kane, who had been struggling to put pucks into the net this season while playing on the second line with Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Copp. Until this two-goal effort, he had not put a puck into the net since December 13. Additionally, he had only one point over his previous five games.

Kane has amassed numerous accomplishments throughout his career, including three Stanley Cup victories with the Chicago Blackhawks. He scored 449 goals for the Hawks during his time in Chicago before being traded to the New York Rangers. After a short stint with the Rangers, he joined the Red Wings in 2023.

Kane's efforts helped the Wings snag a big victory, improving their record to 26-15-4 and putting them in a tie with the Montreal Canadiens for first place in the Atlantic Division. Coincidentally, the Wins' next opponent will be the Habs, as they head to Centre Bell for a showdown with their divisional rival on Saturday.